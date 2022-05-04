: 92nd ARW completes multi-day endurance mission, empowers Airmen through Mission Type Orders

The 92nd Air Refueling Wing engaged in a 40-hour endurance flight validating key planning assumptions on the KC-135 Stratotanker, March 29-30, 2022.



The 92nd ARW is leading the way in the development and implementation of these advanced capabilities for Air Mobility Command as well as shaping U.S. Air Force doctrine to assure persistent mission generation within a contested environment.



“We are at a time where flexibility and the ability to quickly adapt to a dynamically changing environment are paramount to success,” said Tech. Sgt. James Shaffer, 384th Air Refueling Squadron boom operator. “The 92nd ARW demonstrated that KC-135 crews can quickly adapt to the requirements of a mission and that the KC-135 is capable of supporting operations with minimal support.”



By having multi-day tanker mission generation capability, combined with the execution of Mission Type Orders, KC-135 forces will have increased flexibility to detect and defeat threats to the U.S. MTOs demonstrate the Air Force principle of centralized control and decentralized execution, ultimately empowering Airmen at all levels of leadership to make mission-critical decisions in line with the commander’s strategic intent.



“The evolving battlespace requires forces to use assets they have available with little to no guidance from headquarters and execute current orders to the best of their ability,” said Col. Craig Giles, 92nd Maintenance Group commander. “By assuring persistent mission generation within contested environments and providing tankers with multi-day capability, our forces will have the operational and tactical flexibility to execute the combatant commander priorities without having to ‘reset’ each flying day.”



The KC-135 crew also performed hot pit refueling operations during the endurance flight, furthering their capabilities and skillsets in executing Agile Combat Employment initiatives.



Team Fairchild continues to lead the KC-135 community by developing techniques, tactics and procedures to solve problems affecting the entire KC-135 community.



“The demand for adaptation is key in today’s world and the 92nd Air Refueling Wing continues to make strides in our rapid, global mobility capabilities attributing to mission readiness adaptation,” said Col. Cassius Bentley, 92nd ARW commander. “With this kind of mission execution, Team Fairchild set a benchmark for the rest of the Air Force and we will continue to play an imperative role in mobility forces for the future.”

