Stefanie Cammuca, supervisory program specialist, left, and Trinette West, child and youth program specialist, greet Eric Martinez as he gets off the bus at Student Age Services April 6. All are dressed in camo to celebrate Month of the Military Child.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2021 Date Posted: 04.08.2022 16:33 Photo ID: 7134427 VIRIN: 210406-D-FX991-810 Resolution: 2400x1600 Size: 2.45 MB Location: FORT SILL, OK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Sill celebrates ‘Month of the Military Child’ [Image 3 of 3], by Christopher Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.