Stefanie Cammuca, supervisory program specialist, left, and Trinette West, child and youth program specialist, greet Eric Martinez as he gets off the bus at Student Age Services April 6. All are dressed in camo to celebrate Month of the Military Child.
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2022 16:33
|Photo ID:
|7134427
|VIRIN:
|210406-D-FX991-810
|Resolution:
|2400x1600
|Size:
|2.45 MB
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Sill celebrates ‘Month of the Military Child’ [Image 3 of 3], by Christopher Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Sill celebrates ‘Month of the Military Child’
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT