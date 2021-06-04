Avn Natividad, Homework Tech, middle, and Outreach Services Director Carrie Bradke take time to read with Lill’Kevin Benjamin-Guillory, left and Rose Brown April 6. All are dressed in camo to celebrate Month of the Military Child.
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2022 16:33
|Photo ID:
|7134430
|VIRIN:
|210406-D-FX991-885
|Resolution:
|2400x1600
|Size:
|3.22 MB
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Sill celebrates ‘Month of the Military Child’ [Image 3 of 3], by Christopher Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Sill celebrates ‘Month of the Military Child’
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT