    Fort Sill celebrates 'Month of the Military Child'

    Fort Sill celebrates ‘Month of the Military Child’

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2021

    Photo by Christopher Wilson 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Avn Natividad, Homework Tech, middle, and Outreach Services Director Carrie Bradke take time to read with Lill’Kevin Benjamin-Guillory, left and Rose Brown April 6. All are dressed in camo to celebrate Month of the Military Child.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Sill celebrates ‘Month of the Military Child’ [Image 3 of 3], by Christopher Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Sill celebrates 'Month of the Military Child'

    428th Field Artillery Brigade
    434th Field Artillery Brigade
    United States Army Field Artillery School
    Fires Center Commanding General
    Fires Center Command Sergeant Major
    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Sill

