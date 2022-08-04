The newly refitted memorial for U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. William Schroeder at the Special Warfare Training Wing training compound Joint Base San Antonio, Chapman Training Annex, Apr. 8, 2022. The wing and echelon units hosted a two and one-half mile ruck march followed by Memorial pushups and the unveiling of refitted memorials in coordination with Gold Star families (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Boisvert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.08.2022 Date Posted: 04.08.2022 12:06 Photo ID: 7133637 VIRIN: 220408-F-FV908-371 Resolution: 7101x4734 Size: 12.17 MB Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Special Warfare Training Wing memorial rededication ceremony [Image 16 of 16], by Brian Boisvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.