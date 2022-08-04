Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Special Warfare Training Wing memorial rededication ceremony [Image 13 of 16]

    Special Warfare Training Wing memorial rededication ceremony

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2022

    Photo by Brian Boisvert 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Todd Popovic, Special Warfare Training Wing command chief, leads participants in Memorial pushups during a rededication ceremony in honor of U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. William Schroeder and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Scott Sather at the SWTW training compound Joint Base San Antonio, Chapman Training Annex, Apr. 8, 2022. The wing and echelon units hosted a two and one-half mile ruck march followed by Memorial pushups and the unveiling of refitted memorials in coordination with Gold Star families (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Boisvert)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2022
    Date Posted: 04.08.2022 12:06
    Photo ID: 7133634
    VIRIN: 220408-F-FV908-236
    Resolution: 7097x4731
    Size: 7.02 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Special Warfare Training Wing memorial rededication ceremony [Image 16 of 16], by Brian Boisvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Special Warfare Training Wing memorial rededication ceremony
    Special Warfare Training Wing memorial rededication ceremony
    Special Warfare Training Wing memorial rededication ceremony
    Special Warfare Training Wing memorial rededication ceremony
    Special Warfare Training Wing memorial rededication ceremony
    Special Warfare Training Wing memorial rededication ceremony
    Special Warfare Training Wing memorial rededication ceremony
    Special Warfare Training Wing memorial rededication ceremony
    Special Warfare Training Wing memorial rededication ceremony
    Special Warfare Training Wing memorial rededication ceremony
    Special Warfare Training Wing memorial rededication ceremony
    Special Warfare Training Wing memorial rededication ceremony
    Special Warfare Training Wing memorial rededication ceremony
    Special Warfare Training Wing memorial rededication ceremony
    Special Warfare Training Wing memorial rededication ceremony
    Special Warfare Training Wing memorial rededication ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AETC
    JBSA
    SWTW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT