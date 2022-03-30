379th EOSS weather

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Katherine Dy, left, and Nathan Meyer, right, 379th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron weather forecasters, use weather instruments at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, March 30, 2022. Weather forecasters utilize the latest technology to predict weather patterns, prepare forecasts and communicate weather information to squadrons on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)
