379th EOSS weather

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dustin Smith, 379th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron weather operations forecaster, sets up an Advance Micro Weather Sensor at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, March 30, 2022. This device can be set up in approximately 10 minutes and provides hourly weather data of the surrounding environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)

