Royal Air Force Police visited the Bloody Hundredth to learn about the wing’s mission, culture and Airmen at RAF Mildenhall, April, 7, 2022. U.S. Airmen assigned to the 351st Air Refueling Squadron gave the RAF Police a wing mission briefing and a tour of a KC-135. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Barron)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.07.2022 Date Posted: 04.08.2022 10:09 Photo ID: 7133414 VIRIN: 220407-F-PZ401-1115 Resolution: 3050x2288 Size: 683.19 KB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RAF Police learn about Airmen, mission, culture of Bloody Hundredth [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Joseph Barron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.