    RAF Police learn about Airmen, mission, culture of Bloody Hundredth [Image 5 of 5]

    RAF Police learn about Airmen, mission, culture of Bloody Hundredth

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.07.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Joseph Barron 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Royal Air Force Police visited the Bloody Hundredth to learn about the wing’s mission, culture and Airmen at RAF Mildenhall, April, 7, 2022. U.S. Airmen assigned to the 351st Air Refueling Squadron gave the RAF Police a wing mission briefing and a tour of a KC-135. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Barron)

    Date Taken: 04.07.2022
    Date Posted: 04.08.2022 10:09
    Photo ID: 7133414
    VIRIN: 220407-F-PZ401-1115
    Resolution: 3050x2288
    Size: 683.19 KB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAF Police learn about Airmen, mission, culture of Bloody Hundredth [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Joseph Barron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    RAF Mildenhall
    base tour
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    Royal Air Force Police

