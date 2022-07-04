Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAF Police learn about Airmen, mission, culture of Bloody Hundredth [Image 4 of 5]

    RAF Police learn about Airmen, mission, culture of Bloody Hundredth

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.07.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Joseph Barron 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Kolton White, 351st Air Refueling Squadron pilot, speaks with Royal Air Force Police about the longevity of the KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft at RAF Mildenhall, England, April 7, 2022. The RAF Police visited the installation to learn about the mission, culture and Airmen of the 100th Air Refueling Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Barron)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAF Police learn about Airmen, mission, culture of Bloody Hundredth [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Joseph Barron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    RAF Mildenhall
    base tour
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    Royal Air Force Police

