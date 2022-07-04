RAF Police learn about Airmen, mission, culture of Bloody Hundredth

U.S. Air Force Capt. Kolton White, 351st Air Refueling Squadron pilot, speaks with Royal Air Force Police about the longevity of the KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft at RAF Mildenhall, England, April 7, 2022. The RAF Police visited the installation to learn about the mission, culture and Airmen of the 100th Air Refueling Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Barron)

