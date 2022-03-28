Lt. David Anguiana, from Austin, Texas, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) dental department, performs a procedure on a patient, March 28, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting flight deck certification and air wing carrier qualification as part of the ship’s tailored basic phase prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jacob Mattingly) (This photo has been altered for security purposes.)

Date Taken: 03.28.2022 Date Posted: 04.08.2022 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Hometown: AUSTIN, TX, US