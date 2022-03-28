Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SFR [Image 3 of 3]

    SFR

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2022

    Photo by Seaman Jacob Mattingly 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Lt. David Anguiana, from Austin, Texas, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) dental department, performs a procedure on a patient, March 28, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting flight deck certification and air wing carrier qualification as part of the ship’s tailored basic phase prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jacob Mattingly) (This photo has been altered for security purposes.)

