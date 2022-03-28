Aviation Support Equipment Technician 3rd Class Thomas Caswell, from Manville, New Jersey, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s aircraft intermediate maintenance department, inspects an aircraft engine lift trailer in Ford’s hangar bay, March 28, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting flight deck certification and air wing carrier qualification as part of the ship’s tailored basic phase prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jacob Mattingly)

