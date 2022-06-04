Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Travis leadership signs proclamations for April

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2022

    Photo by Heide Couch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Corey Simmons, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, signs this year’s Autism Awareness and Child Abuse Prevention Month proclamation while members from installation family assistance agencies look on at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 6, 2022. The Department of the Defense recognizes several awareness observances during the month of April, including Month of the Military Child, and Sexual Assault Awareness Month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

