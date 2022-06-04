Travis leadership signs proclamations for April

Christian Mendoza, 60th Force Support Squadron school liaison officer, holds this year’s Autism Awareness and Child Abuse Prevention Month proclamation prior to being signed by base senior leadership at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 6, 2022. The Department of the Defense recognizes several awareness observances during the month of April, including Month of the Military Child, and Sexual Assault Awareness Month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

Date Taken: 04.06.2022