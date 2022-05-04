April 5, 2022 NATIONAL HARBOR, Maryland - Michael Brown, director of the Defense Innovation Unit, participating in the Future of Naval Innovation panel at the Navy League’s Sea-Air-Space Exposition. (U.S. Navy photo by Eric Anderson)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2022 11:11
|Photo ID:
|7131512
|VIRIN:
|220405-N-UH269-1203
|Resolution:
|6013x4008
|Size:
|6.13 MB
|Location:
|NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Future of Naval Innovation panel [Image 5 of 5], by Michael Walls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
