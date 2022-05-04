April 5, 2022 NATIONAL HARBOR, Maryland - Chief of Naval Research (CNR) Rear Adm. Lorin C. Selby (right), along with Michael Brown (center), director of the Defense Innovation Unit, deliver their thoughts during the Future of Naval Innovation panel at the Navy League’s Sea-Air-Space Exposition. (U.S. Navy photo by Eric Anderson)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2022 11:11
|Photo ID:
|7131514
|VIRIN:
|220405-N-UH269-1756
|Resolution:
|5295x3530
|Size:
|4.39 MB
|Location:
|NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
