April 5, 2022 NATIONAL HARBOR, Maryland - Chief of Naval Research (CNR) Rear Adm. Lorin C. Selby (right), along with Michael Brown (center), director of the Defense Innovation Unit, deliver their thoughts during the Future of Naval Innovation panel at the Navy League’s Sea-Air-Space Exposition. (U.S. Navy photo by Eric Anderson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.05.2022 Date Posted: 04.07.2022 11:11 Photo ID: 7131514 VIRIN: 220405-N-UH269-1756 Resolution: 5295x3530 Size: 4.39 MB Location: NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Future of Naval Innovation panel [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.