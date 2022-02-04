USS Ross replenishes at sea with FS Marne

220402-N-UN585-1301 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (April 2, 2022) Seaman Bryce Marion, left, Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Justin Walker, center, and Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Amber Barnes, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) receive a pallet of supplies from the French ship FS Marne (A 630) during a replenishment-at-sea, April 2. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

