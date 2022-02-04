USS Ross replenishes at sea with FS Marne

220402-N-UN585-1162 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (April 2, 2022) Seaman Bryce Marion, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), helps connect a high line during a replenishment-at-sea with the French ship FS Marne (A 630), April 2. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

