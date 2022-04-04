Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kearsarge participates in Northern Viking 2022. [Image 14 of 15]

    Kearsarge participates in Northern Viking 2022.

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    04.04.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jesse Schwab 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    NORTH ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 4, 2022) - An AV-8B Harrier, attached to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, takes off the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) during a Northern Viking 22 air defense exercise, April 4, 2022. Northern Viking 22 strengthens interoperability and force readiness between the U.S., Iceland and allied nations, enabling multi-domain command and control of joint and coalition forces in the defense of Iceland and Sea lines of Communication in the Greenland, Iceland, United Kingdom (GIUK) gap. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jesse Schwab)

    Date Taken: 04.04.2022
    Date Posted: 04.07.2022 05:49
    Photo ID: 7131100
    VIRIN: 220404-N-MZ836-1545
    Resolution: 12927x8618
    Size: 2.85 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
