NORTH ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 4, 2022) - An AV-8B Harrier, attached to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, takes off the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) during a Northern Viking 22 air defense exercise, April 4, 2022. Northern Viking 22 strengthens interoperability and force readiness between the U.S., Iceland and allied nations, enabling multi-domain command and control of joint and coalition forces in the defense of Iceland and Sea lines of Communication in the Greenland, Iceland, United Kingdom (GIUK) gap. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jesse Schwab)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.04.2022 Date Posted: 04.07.2022 05:49 Photo ID: 7131100 VIRIN: 220404-N-MZ836-1545 Resolution: 12927x8618 Size: 2.85 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 10 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kearsarge participates in Northern Viking 2022. [Image 15 of 15], by PO3 Jesse Schwab, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.