Kearsarge participates in Northern Viking 2022.

NORTH ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 4, 2022) - The German Sachsen-class air-defense frigate FGS Sachsen (F 219) sails with Allied units in the North Atlantic Ocean in support of exercise Northern Viking 22, April 4, 2022. Northern Viking 22 strengthens interoperability and force readiness between the U.S., Iceland and allied nations, enabling multi-domain command and control of joint and coalition forces in the defense of Iceland and Sea lines of Communication in the Greenland, Iceland, United Kingdom (GIUK) gap. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob S. Richardson)

