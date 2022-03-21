NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (March 21, 2021) Nate Peterson, a physical therapist for the Educational and Development Intervention Services (EDIS) clinic at Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, interacts with a child during a monthly playgroup where children and parents can meet the staff, play, and ask questions, March 21, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Nathan Carpenter)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2022 04:14
|Photo ID:
|7131066
|VIRIN:
|220321-N-CO914-1011
|Resolution:
|3564x2376
|Size:
|1.53 MB
|Location:
|ROTA, ES
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Children learn and play at EDIS Rota [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Nathan Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Educational and Development Intervention Services Helps Rota Families Learn Through Play
