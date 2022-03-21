Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ROTA, SPAIN

    03.21.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Nathan Carpenter 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (March 21, 2021) Jessica Kavanaugh, a speach therapist for the Educational and Development Intervention Services (EDIS) clinic at Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, interacts with a child during a monthly playgroup where children and parents can meet the staff, play, and ask questions, March 21, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Nathan Carpenter)

    Date Taken: 03.21.2022
    Date Posted: 04.07.2022 04:14
    Photo ID: 7131067
    VIRIN: 220321-N-CO914-1021
    Resolution: 2721x1814
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: ROTA, ES 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Children learn and play at EDIS Rota [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Nathan Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Educational and Development Intervention Services Helps Rota Families Learn Through Play

    Children
    Education
    EDIS

