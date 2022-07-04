U.S. 7th Fleet SOY Week Concludes, Winners announced

220407-N-MM501-1002 YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 5, 2022) The 2022 U.S. 7th Fleet candidates and winners, from left: Culinary Specialist 1st Class Matelita Bolevakadinata, from Suva, Fiji, assigned to Commander, Naval Forces Korea; Legalman 1st Class Alicia House, from Nesbit Mississippi, assigned to Commander, Task Force 76; Naval Aircrewman (Operator) 1st Class Carl Bates, from Sonora, California, assigned to Commander, Task Force 72; the 2022 7th Fleet Shore Sailor of the Year, Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 1st Class Mark Lewis, from King George, Virginia, assigned to U.S. 7th Fleet; the 2022 7th Fleet Sea Sailor of the Year winner, Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Ian Dave Estrada, from Fullerton, California and Tacloban City, Leyte, Philippines, assigned to Commander Task Force 73; Musician 1st Class Brian Kloppenburg, from Florissant, Missouri, assigned to U.S. 7th Fleet Band, and (on the screen) Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 1st Class Brandon Blanding, from Queens, New York, assigned to Commander, Task Force 70, pose for a photo. U.S. 7th Fleet conducts forward-deployed naval operations in support of U.S. national interests in the Indo-Asia-Pacific area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet, 7th Fleet interacts with 35 other maritime nations to build maritime partnerships that foster maritime security, promote stability, and prevent conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Shannon Burns)

