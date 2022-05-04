Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. 7th Fleet SOY Week Concludes, Winners announced [Image 6 of 7]

    U.S. 7th Fleet SOY Week Concludes, Winners announced

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.05.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Shannon Burns 

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    220405-N-MM501-1328 YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 5, 2022) Self-Defense Fleet Master Chief Yoshihiro Aoyama tells Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and U.S. Navy Sailors about the JMSDF icebreaker Shirase (AGB 5003) during the U.S. 7th Fleet Sailor of the Year Week, April 5. U.S. 7th Fleet conducts forward-deployed naval operations in support of U.S. national interests in the Indo-Asia-Pacific area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet, 7th Fleet interacts with 35 other maritime nations to build maritime partnerships that foster maritime security, promote stability, and prevent conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Shannon Burns)

    Date Taken: 04.05.2022
    Date Posted: 04.07.2022 03:09
    Photo ID: 7131014
    VIRIN: 220405-N-MM501-1328
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 782.33 KB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. 7th Fleet SOY Week Concludes, Winners announced [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Shannon Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US 7th Fleet
    JMSDF
    Sailor of the Year
    Yokosuka

