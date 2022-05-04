U.S. 7th Fleet SOY Week Concludes, Winners announced

220405-N-MM501-1328 YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 5, 2022) Self-Defense Fleet Master Chief Yoshihiro Aoyama tells Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and U.S. Navy Sailors about the JMSDF icebreaker Shirase (AGB 5003) during the U.S. 7th Fleet Sailor of the Year Week, April 5. U.S. 7th Fleet conducts forward-deployed naval operations in support of U.S. national interests in the Indo-Asia-Pacific area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet, 7th Fleet interacts with 35 other maritime nations to build maritime partnerships that foster maritime security, promote stability, and prevent conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Shannon Burns)

