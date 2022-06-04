Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guam and CNMI EPA visit Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz [Image 5 of 5]

    Guam and CNMI EPA visit Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, GUAM

    04.06.2022

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Rubin Tan 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    Al Borja, the environmental director for Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Marianas at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, speaks to employees from the Guam Environmental Protection Agency and Saipan Environmental Protection Agency during a tour of Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Blaz, Guam, April 6, 2022. MCB Camp Blaz personnel brought the agencies to various sites on the base to illustrate how green waste is managed during the construction of the base and to showcase the variety of ways the Marine Corps takes care of the environment and contributes to the protection and preservation of nature throughout the buildup. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Rubin J. Tan)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guam and CNMI EPA visit Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz [Image 5 of 5], by GySgt Rubin Tan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

