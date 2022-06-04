Guam and CNMI EPA visit Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

Al Borja, the environmental director for Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Marianas at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, speaks to employees from the Guam Environmental Protection Agency and Saipan Environmental Protection Agency during a tour of Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Blaz, Guam, April 6, 2022. MCB Camp Blaz personnel brought the agencies to various sites on the base to illustrate how green waste is managed during the construction of the base and to showcase the variety of ways the Marine Corps takes care of the environment and contributes to the protection and preservation of nature throughout the buildup. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Rubin J. Tan)

