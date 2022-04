Guam and CNMI EPA visit Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

Employees with Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Blaz, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Marianas, Guam Environmental Protection Agency and Saipan Environmental Protection Agency, pose for a photo between composting pads during a tour at MCB Camp Blaz, Guam, April 6, 2022. MCB Camp Blaz personnel brought the agencies to various sites on the base to illustrate how green waste is managed during the construction of the base and to showcase the variety of ways the Marine Corps takes care of the environment and contributes to the protection and preservation of nature throughout the buildup. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Rubin J. Tan)

