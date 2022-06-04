Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAO Unaccompanied Housing [Image 2 of 2]

    CFAO Unaccompanied Housing

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.06.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    CAMP SHIELDS, Japan (April 6, 2022) Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Christianjo Bejec, right, a Los Angeles native assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO) unaccompanied housing, assists a customer at the unaccompanied housing front desk. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the U.S. Navy’s naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

    Hometown: LOS ANGELES, CA, US
    Japan
    barracks
    customer service
    CFAO
    unaccompanied housing

