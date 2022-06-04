CAMP SHIELDS, Japan (April 6, 2022) Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Christianjo Bejec, a Los Angeles native, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate - Fuels 2nd Class Aaron Darnell, a Denver native, both assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO) unaccompanied housing, assist a customer at the unaccompanied housing front desk. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the U.S. Navy’s naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2022 01:29
|Photo ID:
|7130939
|VIRIN:
|220406-N-QY759-0045
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.14 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Hometown:
|DENVER, CO, US
|Hometown:
|LOS ANGELES, CA, US
This work, CFAO Unaccompanied Housing [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
