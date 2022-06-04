CAMP SHIELDS, Japan (April 6, 2022) Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Christianjo Bejec, a Los Angeles native, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate - Fuels 2nd Class Aaron Darnell, a Denver native, both assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO) unaccompanied housing, assist a customer at the unaccompanied housing front desk. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the U.S. Navy’s naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2022 Date Posted: 04.07.2022 01:29 Photo ID: 7130939 VIRIN: 220406-N-QY759-0045 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 2.14 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP Hometown: DENVER, CO, US Hometown: LOS ANGELES, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFAO Unaccompanied Housing [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.