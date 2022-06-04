Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAO Unaccompanied Housing [Image 1 of 2]

    CFAO Unaccompanied Housing

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.06.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    CAMP SHIELDS, Japan (April 6, 2022) Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Christianjo Bejec, a Los Angeles native, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate - Fuels 2nd Class Aaron Darnell, a Denver native, both assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO) unaccompanied housing, assist a customer at the unaccompanied housing front desk. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the U.S. Navy’s naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

    CFAO Unaccompanied Housing
    CFAO Unaccompanied Housing

