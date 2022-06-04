U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. John Shaw, U.S. Space Command deputy commander (left) and Lt. Gen Alcides Teixeira Barbacovi, Brazilian Ministry of Defense chief of staff (right), discussed the ongoing space partnership between the U.S. and Brazil on April 6, 2022, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Partnerships with partner nations solidifies the transfer of knowledge and enhances space domain awareness efforts.(USSPACECOM photo by Staff Sgt. Wilfredo Acosta)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2022 Date Posted: 04.06.2022 23:03 Photo ID: 7130810 VIRIN: 220406-Z-DY323-1003 Resolution: 4198x3347 Size: 17.13 MB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USSPACECOM Meets with Brazil to discuss space partnerships [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.