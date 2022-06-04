USSPACECOM Meets with Brazil to discuss space partnerships

U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. John Shaw, U.S. Space Command deputy commander (left) and Lt. Gen Alcides Teixeira Barbacovi, Brazilian Ministry of Defense chief of staff (right), discussed the ongoing space partnership between the U.S. and Brazil on April 6, 2022, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Partnerships with partner nations solidifies the transfer of knowledge and enhances space domain awareness efforts.(USSPACECOM photo by Staff Sgt. Wilfredo Acosta)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2022 23:03
|Photo ID:
|7130810
|VIRIN:
|220406-Z-DY323-1003
|Resolution:
|4198x3347
|Size:
|17.13 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
