    USSPACECOM Meets with Brazil to discuss space partnerships [Image 2 of 3]

    USSPACECOM Meets with Brazil to discuss space partnerships

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    United States Space Command

    U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. John Shaw, U.S. Space Command deputy commander discusses the ongoing space partnership between the U.S. and Brazil with Lt. Gen Alcides Teixeira Barbacovi, Brazilian Ministry of Defense chief of staff on April 6, 2022, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Partnerships with partner nations solidifies the transfer of knowledge and enhances space domain awareness efforts.(USSPACECOM photo by Staff Sgt. Wilfredo Acosta)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USSPACECOM Meets with Brazil to discuss space partnerships [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

