220406-N-BL637-1419 WASHINGTON (Apr. 6, 2022) Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday speaks to Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro, middle, and Rear Adm. Doug Verissimo, left, during the Centennial of Carrier Aviation Reception at the U.S. Capitol. Gilday explained that for 100 years aircraft carriers have been the most survivable and versatile airfields in the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sean Castellano/Released)
|04.06.2022
|04.06.2022 21:12
|7130785
|220406-N-BL637-1419
|4279x3055
|3.68 MB
|US
|1
|0
