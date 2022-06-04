Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Centennial of Carrier Aviation Reception at the U.S. Capitol [Image 1 of 2]

    UNITED STATES

    04.06.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Sean Castellano 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    220406-N-BL637-1180 WASHINGTON (Apr. 6, 2022) Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday speaks at the Centennial of Carrier Aviation Reception at the U.S. Capitol. Gilday explained that for 100 years aircraft carriers have been the most survivable and versatile airfields in the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sean Castellano/Released)

    Date Taken: 04.06.2022
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Centennial of Carrier Aviation Reception at the U.S. Capitol [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Sean Castellano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

