    USS Kentucky Gold Change of Command [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Kentucky Gold Change of Command

    SILVERDALE, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kyle Hafer 

    Commander, Submarine Group Nine   

    SILVERDALE, Wash. (April 6, 2022) – U.S. Navy Cmdr. Joseph Campbell, from Atlanta, speaks to the families and crew of the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Kentucky (SSBN 737) during the ship’s change of command ceremony, April 6, 2022. Kentucky commissioned on July 13, 1991. The ship is the 12th submarine in the class, and the third U.S. Navy ship to bear the name. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyle Hafer)

    Date Taken: 04.06.2022
    Date Posted: 04.06.2022 18:37
    Location: SILVERDALE, WA, US 
    USS Kentucky Gold Changes Command

    TAGS

    CHANGE OF COMMAND
    NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BANGOR
    USS Kentucky
    COMSUBGRU9
    SSBN 737

