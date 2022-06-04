USS Kentucky Gold Change of Command

SILVERDALE, Wash. (April 6, 2022) – U.S. Navy Cmdr. Joseph Campbell, from Atlanta, passes through the ceremonial side-boys during a change of command ceremony for the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Kentucky (SSBN 737), April 6, 2022. Kentucky commissioned on July 13, 1991. The ship is the 12th submarine in the class, and the third U.S. Navy ship to bear the name. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyle Hafer)

Date Taken: 04.06.2022
Location: SILVERDALE, WA, US