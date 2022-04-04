Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Asheville (SSN 758) conducts port visit at Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    USS Asheville (SSN 758) conducts port visit at Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.04.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Baley 

    Commander, Submarine Group Seven

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 4, 2022) The Los Angeles-class attack submarine USS Asheville (SSN 758) arrives at Fleet Activities Yokosuka for a scheduled port visit April 4, 2022. Asheville is forward-deployed to the island of Guam and routinely operates in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility, conducting maritime security operations and supporting national security interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Travis Baley)

