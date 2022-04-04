YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 4, 2022) The Los Angeles-class attack submarine USS Asheville (SSN 758) arrives at Fleet Activities Yokosuka for a scheduled port visit April 4, 2022. Asheville is forward-deployed to the island of Guam and routinely operates in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility, conducting maritime security operations and supporting national security interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Travis Baley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.04.2022 Date Posted: 04.06.2022 18:29 Photo ID: 7130210 VIRIN: 220404-N-AZ467-1087 Resolution: 6162x4108 Size: 986.93 KB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Asheville (SSN 758) conducts port visit at Fleet Activities Yokosuka [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Travis Baley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.