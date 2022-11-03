Field Craft Hostile final exercise

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Samuel Landrie (left) and Staff Sgt. Cristopher Lopez-Morales (right), Field Craft Hostile students, provide security for their forward operating base during a field training exercise at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, March 11, 2022. Field Craft Hostile is a pre-deployment course directed by the 421st Combat Training Squadron, that teaches basic combat skills to over 5,000 U.S. Air Force, joint and NATO personnel annually. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zoe Russell)

