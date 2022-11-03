Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Field Craft Hostile final exercise [Image 1 of 2]

    Field Craft Hostile final exercise

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Zoe Russell 

    Combat Camera Operations Course

    U.S. Air Force Airmen bound to cover during a Field Craft Hostile ambush exercise on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, March 11, 2022. FCH is a pre-deployment course directed by the 421st Combat Training Squadron, that teaches basic combat skills to over 5,000 U.S. Air Force, joint and NATO personnel annually. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zoe Russell)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 04.06.2022 15:43
    Photo ID: 7129535
    VIRIN: 220311-F-BY642-0200
    Resolution: 5794x3705
    Size: 17.23 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    This work, Field Craft Hostile final exercise [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Zoe Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ambush
    M-4
    1CTCS
    weapons
    Field Craft Hostile
    FCH

