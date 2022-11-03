U.S. Air Force Airmen bound to cover during a Field Craft Hostile ambush exercise on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, March 11, 2022. FCH is a pre-deployment course directed by the 421st Combat Training Squadron, that teaches basic combat skills to over 5,000 U.S. Air Force, joint and NATO personnel annually. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zoe Russell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2022 Date Posted: 04.06.2022 15:43 Photo ID: 7129535 VIRIN: 220311-F-BY642-0200 Resolution: 5794x3705 Size: 17.23 MB Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Field Craft Hostile final exercise [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Zoe Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.