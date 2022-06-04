Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Col. Robert "Preach" McAllister reaches 5,000 flight hours [Image 2 of 2]

    Col. Robert &quot;Preach&quot; McAllister reaches 5,000 flight hours

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sergio Avalos 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Public Affairs

    Col. Robert "Preach" McAllister, 87th Air Base Wing vice commander, poses in the cockpit of a KC-10 Extender on April 6, 2022, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. McAllister reached a historic 5,000 flying hours in the KC-10, more than any other KC-10 pilot to date.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2022
    Date Posted: 04.06.2022 15:45
    Photo ID: 7129516
    VIRIN: 220406-F-PJ095-1046
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 11.46 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Robert "Preach" McAllister reaches 5,000 flight hours [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Sergio Avalos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Col. Robert &quot;Preach&quot; McAllister reaches 5,000 flight hours
    Col. Robert &quot;Preach&quot; McAllister reaches 5,000 flight hours

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pilot
    KC-10
    AMC
    JBMDL

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT