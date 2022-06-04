Col. Robert "Preach" McAllister, 87th Air Base Wing vice commander, poses in the cockpit of a KC-10 Extender on April 6, 2022, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. McAllister reached a historic 5,000 flying hours in the KC-10, more than any other KC-10 pilot to date.
|04.06.2022
|04.06.2022 15:45
|7129516
|220406-F-PJ095-1046
|6016x4016
|11.46 MB
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|2
|0
