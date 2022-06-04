Col. Robert "Preach" McAllister, 87th Air Base Wing vice commander, stands in front of a KC-10 Extender on April 6, 2022, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. McAllister reached a historic 5,000 flying hours in the KC-10, more than any other KC-10 pilot to date.

