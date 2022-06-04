Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military Sealift Command SAPR Walk [Image 9 of 17]

    Military Sealift Command SAPR Walk

    UNITED STATES

    04.06.2022

    Photo by Ryan Carter 

    USN Military Sealift Command

    Norfolk, Va. (April 6, 2022) - Rear Adm. Michael Wettlaufer, U.S. Navy’s Military Sealift Command commander, presents a challenge coin to Virginia Woodward, CEO, Fear 2 Freedom, during MSC’s annual SAPR awareness walk. This annual event is held in support of Sexual Assault Awareness Prevention Month (SAAPM) in order to raise awareness and prevention of sexual assault. (U.S. Navy photo by Visual Information Specialist Ryan Carter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2022
    Date Posted: 04.06.2022 14:28
    Photo ID: 7129290
    VIRIN: 220406-N-TF680-0063
    Resolution: 3575x2554
    Size: 1.49 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Sealift Command SAPR Walk [Image 17 of 17], by Ryan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Military Sealift Command SAPR Walk
    Military Sealift Command SAPR Walk
    Military Sealift Command SAPR Walk
    Military Sealift Command SAPR Walk
    Military Sealift Command SAPR Walk
    Military Sealift Command SAPR Walk
    Military Sealift Command SAPR Walk
    Military Sealift Command SAPR Walk
    Military Sealift Command SAPR Walk
    Military Sealift Command SAPR Walk
    Military Sealift Command SAPR Walk
    Military Sealift Command SAPR Walk
    Military Sealift Command SAPR Walk
    Military Sealift Command SAPR Walk
    Military Sealift Command SAPR Walk
    Military Sealift Command SAPR Walk
    Military Sealift Command SAPR Walk

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SAPR
    Navy
    Military Sealift Command
    US Navy
    SAAPM
    United We Sail

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT