220331-N-GF955-1063

CARIBBEAN SEA - (March 31, 2022) — Coast Guardsmen assigned to the “Los Ochos Locos” of Law Enforcement Detachment (LEDET) 408 and Sailors assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15) recover the rigid-hull inflatable boat (RHIB) after conducting counter narcotics operations with the Royal Netherlands navy, March 31, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Lau/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.31.2022 Date Posted: 04.06.2022 12:36 Photo ID: 7128887 VIRIN: 220331-N-GF955-1063 Resolution: 6493x4329 Size: 3.32 MB Location: CARIBBEAN SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Billings and HNLMS Friesland Conduct Counter Narcotics Ops [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Aaron Lau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.