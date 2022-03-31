USS Billings and HNLMS Friesland Conduct Counter Narcotics Ops

220331-N-GF955-1001

CARIBBEAN SEA - (March 31, 2022) — The Royal Netherlands navy Holland-class offshore patrol vessel HNLMS Friesland (P842) conducts counter narcotics operations with the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), March 31, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Lau/Released)

