    USS Billings and HNLMS Friesland Conduct Counter Narcotics Ops

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    03.31.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aaron Lau 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    220331-N-GF955-1001
    CARIBBEAN SEA - (March 31, 2022) — The Royal Netherlands navy Holland-class offshore patrol vessel HNLMS Friesland (P842) conducts counter narcotics operations with the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), March 31, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Lau/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.31.2022
    Date Posted: 04.06.2022 12:36
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Billings and HNLMS Friesland Conduct Counter Narcotics Ops [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Aaron Lau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dutch Navy
    US Southern Command
    Counter-Narcotics
    USNAVSO
    US Fourth Fleet
    USS Billings

