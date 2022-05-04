Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USSPACECOM Digital Superiority director speaks during panel on AI capabilities at 37th Annual Space Symposium [Image 2 of 2]

    USSPACECOM Digital Superiority director speaks during panel on AI capabilities at 37th Annual Space Symposium

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    United States Space Command

    Tse-Horng “Richard” Yu, U.S. Space Command Digital Superiority director, speaks during the “Mature AI Capabilities for Satellite Communications” panel at the 37th Annual Space Symposium on April 5, 2022, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Mr. Yu spoke on the potential integration of artificial intelligence and the unique capability it would provide in a congested space domain. USSPACECOM conducts operations in, from, and to space to deter conflict, and if necessary, defeat aggression, deliver space combat power for the Joint and Combined force, and defend U.S. vital interests. (USSPACECOM photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Sherlock)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2022
    Date Posted: 04.06.2022 12:27
    Photo ID: 7128827
    VIRIN: 220405-Z-IL406-1002
    Resolution: 6174x4118
    Size: 16.97 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USSPACECOM Digital Superiority director speaks during panel on AI capabilities at 37th Annual Space Symposium [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USSPACECOM Digital Superiority director speaks during panel on AI capabilities at 37th Annual Space Symposium
    USSPACECOM Digital Superiority director speaks during panel on AI capabilities at 37th Annual Space Symposium

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Space Command
    Artificial Intelligence

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT