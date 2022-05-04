USSPACECOM Digital Superiority director speaks during panel on AI capabilities at 37th Annual Space Symposium

Tse-Horng “Richard” Yu, U.S. Space Command Digital Superiority director, speaks during the “Mature AI Capabilities for Satellite Communications” panel at the 37th Annual Space Symposium on April 5, 2022, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Mr. Yu spoke on the potential integration of artificial intelligence and the unique capability it would provide in a congested space domain. USSPACECOM conducts operations in, from, and to space to deter conflict, and if necessary, defeat aggression, deliver space combat power for the Joint and Combined force, and defend U.S. vital interests. (USSPACECOM photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Sherlock)

