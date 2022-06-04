220406-N-CY569-1036 ADRIATIC SEA (April 6, 2022) Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Janikka Gayoso, from Los Angeles, assigned to the “Proud Warriors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 72, removes corrosion from an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), April 6, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony Robledo)

