220406-N-PG226-1144 ADRIATIC SEA (April 6, 2022) Lt. Luke Theriault, from Portland, Maine, directs the pilot of an F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the “Fighting Checkmates” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 211, on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), April 6, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tate Cardinal)

