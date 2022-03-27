2022 Tampa Bay AirFest

The Blue Angels fly in formation during the Tampa Bay AirFest March 27, 2022, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. MacDill hosted approximately 185,000 guests to commemorate the Air Force’s 75 years of global air superiority during the event, bolstering community support and inspiring past, present and future Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)

