Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2022 Tampa Bay AirFest [Image 2 of 2]

    2022 Tampa Bay AirFest

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    The Blue Angels fly in formation during the Tampa Bay AirFest March 27, 2022, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. MacDill hosted approximately 185,000 guests to commemorate the Air Force’s 75 years of global air superiority during the event, bolstering community support and inspiring past, present and future Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2022
    Date Posted: 04.06.2022 08:24
    Photo ID: 7128215
    VIRIN: 220327-F-CC148-1553
    Resolution: 2086x1490
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 Tampa Bay AirFest [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2022 Tampa Bay AirFest
    2022 Tampa Bay AirFest

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airshow
    Blue Angels
    Tampa
    Tampa Bay AirFest

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT