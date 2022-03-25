Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2022 Tampa Bay AirFest [Image 1 of 2]

    2022 Tampa Bay AirFest

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A child dons a flight helmet during Tampa Bay AirFest at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 25, 2022. MacDill AFB hosted the event to strengthen community support, inspire future generations of service members and celebrate 75 years of Air Force global air superiority. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
    Date Posted: 04.06.2022 08:24
    Photo ID: 7128214
    VIRIN: 032522-F-CC148-1001
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.07 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 Tampa Bay AirFest [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2022 Tampa Bay AirFest
    2022 Tampa Bay AirFest

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airshow
    AIM
    STEM
    Tampa
    AirFest

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT