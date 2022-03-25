A child dons a flight helmet during Tampa Bay AirFest at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 25, 2022. MacDill AFB hosted the event to strengthen community support, inspire future generations of service members and celebrate 75 years of Air Force global air superiority. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2022 08:24
|Photo ID:
|7128214
|VIRIN:
|032522-F-CC148-1001
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.07 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2022 Tampa Bay AirFest [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
