    Raven Spring [Image 4 of 5]

    Raven Spring

    PORDENONE, ITALY

    04.05.2022

    Photo by Antonio Bedin 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    A U.S. Army Paratrooper assigned Charlie company, 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion, during Raven Spring for assembles of a RT-1523 SIGCCARS radio at Dandolo Training Area in Pordenone, Italy on Apr. 5, 2022. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army Photo by Antonio Bedin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2022
    Date Posted: 04.06.2022 07:47
    Photo ID: 7128181
    VIRIN: 220405-A-YG900-0047
    Resolution: 3262x4128
    Size: 2.7 MB
    Location: PORDENONE, IT 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

