A U.S. Army Paratrooper assigned Charlie company, 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion, during Raven Spring for assembles of a RT-1523 SIGCCARS radio at Dandolo Training Area in Pordenone, Italy on Apr. 5, 2022. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army Photo by Antonio Bedin)

